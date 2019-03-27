

Bobbie Sue Ingles, 73, of Olivehurst, CA, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her home in Olivehurst, CA, with her son by her side. Bobbie was born in Marysville, CA on August 29, 1945, where she grew up and attended local schools. She met Lee Ingles and they were married in 1963. Bobbie and Lee made their home in Olivehurst, CA for 37 years.



Bobbie attended Emmanuel Faith Tabernacle for over 40 years where she loved attending Sunday Services and for the last three years attended Crossroads Community Church. She always looked forward to seeing her friends at Dukes Diner and enjoying a great breakfast with her son, and after would convince him to take her shopping to all her favorite places.



Bobbie is survived by her son Kevin (Mary), her sister, Joyce Graham of Yuba City, brother, Charles Gaines of Tulsa, Oklahoma and numerous grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Lee Ingles, parents Ray and Gladys Hall of Marysville, sister, Ann Pair of Olivehurst, and brother Frank Gaines of Sand Springs, Oklahoma.



Services will be held at Sierra View Cemetery, 4900 Olive Ave, Olivehurst, CA 95961, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2pm. Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary