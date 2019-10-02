|
|
Bonnie Driscol passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019, surrounded by family in Roseville, CA. She was born in Anthony, Kansas, on September 2, 1934, and spent most of her life in Northern California. Her career was as a legal secretary and bookkeeper.
Bonnie had a great love for golf, travel, and playing cards with her many friends and neighbors. She also was a voracious reader and loved curling up with a good book.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister; and her beloved husband, Ken.
Bonnie is survived by her sister, Wilma; and brother, Don; her 3 step-children: Nancy, Bev and Kevin; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and her loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Sierra View Mortuary in Olivehurst, CA, on Saturday, October 5th, 2019, at 11:00am, with a Celebration of Life/Luncheon at Roseville Elks Lodge, 3000 Brady Lane, Roseville, CA at 1:00pm after the service.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019