Bonnie Joan "Jodie" Metcalf, 77, of Wheatland, passed quietly with family at her side on October 13, 2019. Born in Selma, CA May 4, 1942.
She is survived by her husband Eugene of Wheatland, brother Hank and wife Dorie of Smartsville, son Randy and wife Debbie of Yuba City, daughter Michelle Gorham of Wheatland and son Todd and wife Christina of Missouri. She enjoyed the lives of 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Rich in terms of friends, touching lives of all who knew her and a spirit of the Yuba County area bowling family.
She will be missed as there is no true goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts.
Request that no flowers be sent, rather a donation to the womens BVL for the upcoming Veterans support event in her name.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 19, 2019