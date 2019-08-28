Home

Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Gridley-Biggs Cemetery
Bonnie Lucille Davis


1930 - 2019
Bonnie Lucille Davis Obituary

Bonnie Lucille Davis was welcomed into her heavenly home on August 19, 2019 at the age of 89. Born in Wetumka, OK on May 30, 1930, she was the second of three children to Nolen and Mabel McDonald.

Bonnie moved to California with her family in 1945, graduating from Yuba City High School and marrying her husband, Joe Davis, in 1948. Joe preceded her in death in 2010.

Bonnie is survived by her 5 children: Joyce Meuret (LeRoy) of Forbestown, Dennis Davis (Ronna) of Goodlettsville, TN, Loretta Graham (Michael) of Roseville, Jimmy Davis of Gridley and James Davis of Marysville. Additionally, Bonnie leaves behind a brother, Troy McDonald of Willows; 11 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Bonnie was employed at the Appeal-Democrat for over 10 years. She also loved developing her family genealogy, investing many years in research and compiling documents and photos for all of her children and grandchildren. Bonnie's highest mission in life though was raising and caring for her five children; nothing was more important to her.

Pastor Dave Henry of the First Baptist Church in Gridley will officiate graveside services at the Gridley-Biggs Cemetery on August 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow at the First Baptist Church located at 100 Vermont Street in Gridley.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019
