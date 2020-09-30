1928 - 2020
Bonnie Maxine Spyres, 91, of Arbuckle, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 surrounded by family.
Maxine was born November 4, 1928 at the hospital in Arbuckle and spent her entire life in and around the community. In her youth, Maxine would ride her pony to the edge of town, feed train passengers from her mother's porch and sing in the local choir. Her lineage was that of pioneers, including John's School, who farmed, hunted and lived in close connection with the land.
Maxine's family values and enduring kindness helped raise several generations of youth. We all saw the sparkle of kindness in her eyes and warmth in her heart for humanity and the human experience. We love you Maxine, thank you for all the light you brought into this world!
Preceded in death by her husband Dale Spyres, sister Rose Clayton and parents Grover and Marie West.
She is survived by children Richard (Sylvia) Spyres, Curt (Mary) Spyres and Marcie (Joe) Hart, along with 7 grandchildren, 1 step grandchild, 12 great grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and her sister Voleata McCullough.
We are grateful to the Oroville hospital and their compassion for allowing visitations for all family members who travelled to see her in the final moments.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Arbuckle Fire Department, P.O. Box 727, Arbuckle, CA 95912 or to a charity of their choice
Share online condolences atwww.appealdemocrat.com