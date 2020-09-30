1/1
Bonnie Maxine Spyres
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

1928 - 2020

Bonnie Maxine Spyres, 91, of Arbuckle, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 surrounded by family.

Maxine was born November 4, 1928 at the hospital in Arbuckle and spent her entire life in and around the community. In her youth, Maxine would ride her pony to the edge of town, feed train passengers from her mother's porch and sing in the local choir. Her lineage was that of pioneers, including John's School, who farmed, hunted and lived in close connection with the land.

Maxine's family values and enduring kindness helped raise several generations of youth. We all saw the sparkle of kindness in her eyes and warmth in her heart for humanity and the human experience. We love you Maxine, thank you for all the light you brought into this world!

Preceded in death by her husband Dale Spyres, sister Rose Clayton and parents Grover and Marie West.

She is survived by children Richard (Sylvia) Spyres, Curt (Mary) Spyres and Marcie (Joe) Hart, along with 7 grandchildren, 1 step grandchild, 12 great grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and her sister Voleata McCullough.

We are grateful to the Oroville hospital and their compassion for allowing visitations for all family members who travelled to see her in the final moments.

If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Arbuckle Fire Department, P.O. Box 727, Arbuckle, CA 95912 or to a charity of their choice.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sep. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved