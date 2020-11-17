

Bradley Edward Burris of Yuba City, passed away on November 11, 2020, at the age of 68. He was born in Woodland, California, and raised in Esparto, graduating from Esparto High School in 1970.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Jean Burris.



He is survived by his loving wife, Robin, of 31 years, and daughters, Natalie and Monica of Yuba City; a brother, Frank (Peggy) Burris of Noble, Oklahoma; and sisters, Lani (Peter) Yukimura of Kauai, Debbie Ackerman of Orangevale, and Barbie (Bob) Radcliff of Folsom; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Brad shared his dad's passion for flying. After high school, he studied Aircraft Mechanics at Sacramento City College. While working toward his pilot's license, Brad was an aircraft technician in Honolulu and Sacramento.



He traveled the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, and South America as a tour guide with Grand Circle Travel for several years. He entertained his guests with his guitar on these tours.



When he returned to California, he studied for and received his Real Estate License and began his career in Woodland starting in 1980. Eventually, he settled in Yuba City working for Showcase Real Estate.



Brad, along with Sharon Starmer, purchased Showcase Real Estate in 2001. The business was recently sold to Intero Showcase in 2018, freeing up his time to be semi-retired, but still working as an agent and no longer a boss. Less stress was the goal as he reached retirement age.



In his free time, Brad enjoyed a round or two of golf as he often played with family and friends. Outside of golf, Brad loved camping in the outdoors, traveling, and exploring the nation's wonders with his family.



Brad's real estate career expanded over 40 years. Throughout his career, he earned numerous awards, achievements, and accolades. He was well respected by his associates and the community. Brad was truly loved as the "Hard-Working Nice Guy".



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sutter Yuba Association of Realtors (SYAOR) Charitable Foundation – Clothes for Kids.



A celebration of life, in his honor, will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11am at Adventure Church in Yuba City.

