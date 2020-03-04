|
January 30, 1978 - February 16, 2020
Brandon Scott Morey, age 42, of Dixon, CA, passed away unexpectedly February 16, 2020, in Oahu, Hawaii. Brandon was born January 30, 1978, in Yuba City, CA, to Jack Morey and Patrice Morey-Pasley.
He attended schools in Yuba City and Sutter, graduating from Sutter High School in 1996. Brandon was a member of the Sutter High undefeated championship football team in 1995, and was also on the wrestling team for 4 years.
After graduation, Brandon served 4 years in the US Army before beginning a 20 year career in the California Army National Guard, attaining the rank G3 Sergeant Major. Brandon was deployed in support of Operation Desert Spring and Operation Enduring Freedom.
He was the recipient of many military awards including the Bronze Star, 3 Meritorious Service Medals, 3 Army Commendation Medals, 4 Army Achievement Medals, 5 Army Good Conduct Awards, and the prestigious Order of St. Maurice. In 2017 Brandon was named National Guard Bureau IG NCO of the Year.
In addition to his military service, Brandon found time to serve the youth of his community supporting his children in youth soccer, football, baseball, swimming, and a coach of the Dixon High School wrestling team, assistant coach for the C.A. Jacobs Middle School wrestling team and head coach for the Dixon Wrestling Club,
Brandon is predeceased by his mother, Patrice Morey-Pasley. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Karynne (Hord) Morey; daughter, McKynzie (15); son, Tyler (14); father, Jack Morey and stepmother, Sandra Morey; sister, Stephanie Morey; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Myron and Lynn Hord; sister-in-law, Jennifer Mathews (Jeremy); sister-in-law, Teresa Davison (Jason); nephews, Zachary, Logan, Nolan and Davi; and nieces; Haylee, Kelsey and Hanna.
Brandon was a man of honor and integrity, dedicated to family, country and community. He was a well respected and humble leader and loved by all who had the privilege to have known him.
Arrangements by Milton Carpenter Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020