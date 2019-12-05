|
March 24, 1981 - November 20, 2019
Brandon was born in South Lake Tahoe, CA, to Wilbert "Skip" Thomas and LaVonne Thomas (Jensen). At age 5 he moved to Yuba City with his mom where he attended local schools Lincrest Elementary and A.K. Middle School and 1 year at YCHS. He then attended Granite Bay HS and graduated in 1999.
Brandon received a degree in Radiologic Technology 2002, from TMCC Reno. He moved to Maui in 2006, met Nicole, married and eventually settled in San Clemente, CA, where they had twins Stella and Asher. Brandon also earned his real-estate license and was constantly busy.
Brandon was intelligent, kind, made everyone feel important; he used his intellect to find humor in almost everything. Brandon was a mentor big brother, to his younger siblings, Jarred Thomas and Stephen Ray, and Amanda (Thomas) Howle and Samuel Thomas.
He loved his dogs, camping, Cross Fit, RC cars, dirt-biking, cooking, doing many "impression voices and impersonations" and most of all he dearly loved his family. Brandon had a large extended family. He is greatly missed.
Brandon will be interred with his beloved great-grandmother, Stella M. Jensen, at Sutter Cemetery, Friday, December 6, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., and a reception will follow at KKSC Pizzeria, 1939 Acacia Ave., Sutter, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019