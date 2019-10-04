|
|
Brenda Joyce Halsted, age 77, of Olivehurst, CA, passed away on September 30, 2019, in Marysville CA. Brenda was born in Redding, CA, to Winston and Alta Hall on August 28, 1942. She went to Marysville High School in Marysville, CA.
She worked as a waitress for HY's and Casa Carlos for 20 years. She enjoyed traveling in her R.V., playing bingo, playing the slot machines and spending time with her family and husband of 51 years.
She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her. She had the best laugh and had such a loving heart and only wanted the best for everyone she loved.
Brenda is survived by her husband, James Halsted of Olivehurst, CA; brother, Dewain Hall (Lila) of Marysville, CA; sister, Edna Madrid (Joe) of Peoria, Arizona; children: Rhonda Young of Olivehurst, CA, Kevin Halsted of Mountain View, CA, Tammy Quinn (John) of Browns Valley, CA, Chris Halsted (June) of Hernando, MS, and Jay Halsted (Mandi) of Marysville, CA. Brenda has 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Auddie Ruth Hall; father, Winston Hector Hall; and mother, Alta Annie Hall.
Graveside service will be held at Sierra View Memorial Park on October 8, 2019, at 11:00 am, with Reverend Al Moody of New Life assembly officiating. A celebration of life will be held following the graveside service at Marysville Art Club, 420 10th Street, Marysville, CA, 95901.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019