Brenda Kay (Elliott) Taylor

Brenda Kay (Elliott) Taylor Obituary

Brenda Kay Elliott-Taylor; born May 12, 1953, in Los Angeles, California. She passed away on May 1, 2019, in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Brenda was an accomplished horsewoman in her early years winning many awards and decorations. Her occupation was a Deli Associate and Chef. Tiring of the Chef status she became an over the road 18-wheeler Truck Driver with her husband, Andy Taylor.

Brenda is survived by two sons, Sean and Clinton Wilson; and one daughter, Michelle Gaskin; her only remaining sister, Paula Clingan; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. ~Brenda is preceded in death by her loving husband, Andy; her father, Charles Elliott; mother, Betty Elliott; and her brother, David.

She will be remembered by her family and friends with having a smile on her face and love in her heart.
Published in Appeal Democrat on June 13, 2019
