

Brent C. Sundin passed away on April 11, 2019 at his home. He was 75 years old.



A potluck "Celebration of Life" will be held at his home in Grass Valley at 1:00 pm on May 11, 2019.



Brent was born on June 9, 1943 in San Mateo, California, to Clifford and Kathleen Sundin. He served in the Navy from 1962-1964. Brent married Marcea in December 1964 and they had 54 years together. He graduated college in 1972 and began a career in Law Enforcement.



Brent enjoyed travel and flying. He was an avid mechanic and restored a 1949 Chryslter Windsor. He was known as 'Mr. Fix-It' around the house, as he could fix just about anything.



Brent will be missed by all.



He is survived by his wife, Marcea; daughter Julie (Stephanie); brothers Barry and Carl (Barbara); grandson Isaiah; and nieces and nephews. Brent was predeceased by his parents, Clifford and Kathleen Sundin.



Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary. Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary