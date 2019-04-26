Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooper & Weaver Mortuary
459 Hollow Way
Nevada City, CA 95959
(530) 265-2429
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
his home in Grass Valley
Resources
More Obituaries for Brent Sundin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brent C. Sundin


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brent C. Sundin Obituary

Brent C. Sundin passed away on April 11, 2019 at his home. He was 75 years old.

A potluck "Celebration of Life" will be held at his home in Grass Valley at 1:00 pm on May 11, 2019.

Brent was born on June 9, 1943 in San Mateo, California, to Clifford and Kathleen Sundin. He served in the Navy from 1962-1964. Brent married Marcea in December 1964 and they had 54 years together. He graduated college in 1972 and began a career in Law Enforcement.

Brent enjoyed travel and flying. He was an avid mechanic and restored a 1949 Chryslter Windsor. He was known as 'Mr. Fix-It' around the house, as he could fix just about anything.

Brent will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Marcea; daughter Julie (Stephanie); brothers Barry and Carl (Barbara); grandson Isaiah; and nieces and nephews. Brent was predeceased by his parents, Clifford and Kathleen Sundin.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now