Brett Alyn Nelson passed away November 15, 2019. He was born March 4, 1964, at Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, California. His parents were Eugene (Gene) D. and Arlene (Lee) M. Nelson.
With his family he lived in Massachusetts and Nebraska, where his father was stationed in the U.S. Air Force, later coming to Yuba City in 1975. He graduated from Yuba City High School in 1982.
After working at various local jobs, he took courses in weights and measures (metrology) at Yuba College. He first went to work as an industrial scale technician in Tucson, Arizona. He later moved to the San Francisco Bay area and continued the same line of work. He eventually moved back to Yuba City and became a furniture salesman, which he really enjoyed, including some years at Montgomery Ward.
As a result of developing diabetes, kidney failure set in and he became disabled. He eventually had to have kidney dialysis three days each week. After 15 years of dialysis his heart finally gave out.
Over the years he loved fishing with his father and did very well on the Sacramento and Feather rivers. He was especially proud of a 32-pound striped bass he caught on the Feather River, a picture of which hung on his family room wall.
He was also an excellent pool player, collecting many trophies for his skillful accomplishments. He especially liked country western music, and was a talented singer performing at local karaoke establishments. He always had a song to sing, no matter what!
Brett was a member of Snowshoe Thompson Lodge, Sons of Norway, and was great at making potato lefse, a Scandinavian taco-like treat. Many people said he made "the best in town."
He is survived by his wife and partner for life since 1988, Vickie, who lives in Yuba City. He leaves his parents, Eugene and Arlene; and a sister, Jana Contreras, all who reside in Yuba City; and many extended family members living in the Central Valley area.
A celebration of life will be held in the future.
Remembrances may be made to America Diabetes Association or as you may wish.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019