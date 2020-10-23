

On October 3, 2020, we lost our beloved son and brother, Brian Itsuo Uyemoto. Brian was born on May 28, 1966 in Yuba City, CA and expired on October 3, 2020 in Santa Clara, CA.



Brian went to Barry School and graduated from Yuba City High School, Yuba College and Chico State University with a BS degree in Computer Science.



He was a member of the Boy Scout Order of the Arrow and earned the rank of Eagle Scout.



Brian spent most of his adult life in Santa Clara/Sunnyvale area. At the time of his passing, he had been employed at Personal Capital in Redwood City for 10 years as a

Quality Assurance Manager.



Brian was an avid Sharks, Warriors, 49ers, Giants fan and enjoyed playing golf and pool. He participated in the annual Thanksgiving Day "Run to Feed the Hungry" which benefits Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services. He also ran marathons and participated in Bay to Breakers.



Brian is survived by his parents, Jimmy and Pat and his brother, Toby (Shylyn).



He also has many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends in the Yuba City and in the Bay Areas who will miss him.



No services will be held at this time due to the Corona Virus. A Celebration of Life will take place in the Spring of 2021.



Thank you to all his family and his friends who have been so supportive at this difficult time.

