

Brian Julean Van Dyke, 62, passed away on May 15th, 2019. He was tragically taken from this life doing what he loved, sowing rice seed in his D Model Ag Cat over his family's ranch. Brian was born November 15, 1956, in Sacramento, California to Dean and Donna Van Dyke.



Brian grew up in Pleasant Grove, California where he developed a deep love for farming while working with his Dad and Pop on the farm. Brian graduated in 1974 from East Nicolaus High School. He was captain of the football team and Class President. He was active in many sports and clubs. After high school he attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and continued onto Chico State. Brian then graduated from Sierra Academy of Aeronautics in Oakland in 1978 to pursue a career in aviation.



In 1978, he began working alongside his father and two brothers at VA farms. After 20 years, Brian started Rafter V Ranch where he spent the last 20 years of his life.



Brian worked hard and played hard. He enjoyed water skiing, duck hunting on his ranch, goose hunting in Canada, dove hunting in Mexico, big game hunting in Montana and Colorado and fishing in Baja, California. He was an award winning trap shooter, sprint car racer, offroad racer and desert racer. Brian enjoyed many Sandrail trips to Glamis, Dumont Dunes, Coos Bay, Pismo Beach. He loved to collect hot rods and cruise on his motorcycle. Brian was a loving father and grandfather and he will be deeply missed and always remembered.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents, David Clark Van Dyke, Elizabeth Anita Hotchkiss Van Dyke, Frank Otto Battenberg, Pearl Bethal Bennett. His parents, Dean Sherwood Van Dyke and Donna Maxine Battenberg.



He is survived by his older brothers, Robert (Karen) Van Dyke and Gary (Mary) Van Dyke. Virginia Dee Van Dyke and children, Kaysi Raquel (Nick) Van Dyke/Fox, Brandon Cole (Vanessa) Van Dyke, Brian Seth (Alexys) Van Dyke and Foryst Stone Van Dyke. As well as his beloved grandchildren: Kruz, Kannon, Weston, Vivienne, Beau, Henry and Ty. His girlfriend Sandy King and her children, as well as many friends.



A viewing will take place Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 at Twin Cities Mortuary, 715 Shasta Street, Yuba City, California. Services will be held Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 at 10am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 5091 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, California followed by graveside services at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, on Howsley Road. A Celebration of Life immediately following at Robert and Karen Van Dykes.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ENHS Almuni or SSRA pool. Published in Appeal Democrat from May 21 to May 22, 2019