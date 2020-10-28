1/1
Brian Scott Diessner
1965 - 2020
Brian Scott Diessner, 55, passed away at his home in Loma Rica, CA, on October 14, 2020.

Brian was born on June 10, 1965, in Novato CA, to Col. Oscar G. Diessner, Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Cameron.

He enjoyed many activities while growing up. He raised and bred pigs in the local 4-H club, he excelled at little league baseball, and was a remarkable athlete at Wheatland High School. He enjoyed being a Mighty Pirate on the football, wrestling, and track teams, competing on the Varsity wrestling team as a sophomore.

Brian loved to boat, fish, and camp with his family, always being the comedian with that wonderful, infectious laugh.

Brian was dealt the most difficult of cards in his lifetime, but his strong will and tenacity to live life fully always prevailed. While his passing has left us devastated, we find comfort in knowing Brian has found peace and resides in the kingdom of our Heavenly Father.

Brian is preceded in death by his mother, Betty; and brother, Oscy. He will forever remain in the hearts of his surviving family: father, Ozz; siblings Bill (Wendy), Steve (Sue), and Lynn (John); sister-in-law, Oksana; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to the COVID pandemic, services will be private. Burial site will be at Wheatland Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.
