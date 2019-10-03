|
Brock Heinrich, age 30, of Siloam Springs, passed away from cancer on September 15, 2019. Brock was born in Colorado Springs and lived most of his life near Sacramento. Brock was a commercial artist and a free spirit who made friends across a broad socioeconomic spectrum.
He is survived by his parents, Sam and Beth Heinrich; two sisters, Abigail Joy and Lauren Gaspard and three sons. He left this earth anxious to see Jesus in heaven and loved ones who had proceeded him.
A memorial service will be held at CCF in Siloam Springs at 10:30 a.m. on October 5, 2019. Donations in Brock's memory may be sent to Circle of Life www.GiveToCircle.org.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019