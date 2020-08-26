

Bruce Allen Rahm, 67 years old, passed away at his home in Yuba City, CA, surrounded by his family on July 4, 2020, after losing his 5 year battle with cancer.



Bruce was born in Lynwood, CA, on August 28, 1952, to Frank and Marilyn Rahm. He was the oldest of 3 children, Vicki Wade and Karen Bloemhof. He was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 22 years.



Bruce attended Lynwood High School and went onto El Camino College where he studied business from 1970-1971. He joined the United States Air Force in 1971 where he was an Accounting and Finance Specialist for 5 years.



He married the love of his life Laura Jones May 19, 1973 - 1981.



He started his civil career as a Parts Counter Person at Vernon Motor Parts that evolved into company mergers and 25 years with Ryder Transportation Services as a Field Training Manager teaching mechanics and safety courses. Teaching and supervising were always his strong suit. He later went on to work for the Yuba City Unified School District as an IT Specialist/Computer technician for 5 years until he retired in 2017.



He leaves behind 2 daughters, Rachelle Barboza (David) and Misty Kitchen (Robert). He will be dearly missed by his 4 grandsons, Stephen Barboza (Ashley), Andrew Barboza (Cheyenne), Alex Barboza, and Michael Kitchen. His 4 great-granddaughters Kara, Hallie, Ava and Arie Barboza whom he loved and adored.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marilyn Rahm.



Memorial services are scheduled for Friday, August 28, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Crossroads Community Church 445 B Street Yuba City. COVID measures will be taken.



Our family would like to thank the Rideout Cancer Center and Sutter North Hospice for their wonderful nursing staff and care.



Memorial contributions may be made in Bruce's name to Sutter Care at Home, Attn. Hospice, 400 Plumas Blvd., Suite 115, Yuba City, CA 95991 or The Prostate Cancer Foundation in his honor.

