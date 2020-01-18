|
|
February 18, 1951 - January 10, 2020
Bruce passed away peacefully at home with family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Donna (Johnson) Goodman; daughter, Kristina Dollins; son, Rick Goodman; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Russell Goodman; sister, Georgia Charpentier; brother, Paul Goodman; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Katherine (Forderhase) Goodman.
Bruce was born, raised and resided in the twin cities area, graduating from Yuba City High School in 1970. He worked in the family business, PDQ Van and Storage, during his teenage years until 1973. He then attended Yuba College after which time he began his 37 year career locally with Pepsi Cola Bottling Company.
Upon retiring he filled his days gardening, fishing, hunting, traveling with his wife, enjoying great times and making many memories with family and friends. He was a devoted, hard working man who made many friends in his lifetime. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
Please join the family at Sutter Cemetery for graveside services on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM with reception information to be announced.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020