

On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, Burt Haughey passed away at the age of 58, in a tragic accident doing what he loved, flying his "white and red" Ag Cat C model crop duster aircraft.



Burt was born October 11, 1960 in Yuba City to Moe and Irene Haughey. He grew up his entire life in the Yuba Sutter areas. Flying was Burt's passion. At the age of 16 years, he received his private pilot license and at the age of 24 years his commercial ag pilot license. He was owner of Moe's Crop Dusting, co-owner of Red Hill Saloon and a rice farmer.



Burt's work hard and play harder led him to hunting in Argentina, Mexico, Idaho, Wyoming and other places with his "guy buddies". Another love, was cruising the lakes, wake boarding, listening to music and drinking a beer on his boat with many friends. The LaPorte cabin and snowmobiling also added to his favorite activities. He was also known for his quick wit, and his kind and compassionate spirit.



Burt belonged to many associations including, NAAA, CAAA, AOPA, FRC, NRA, CWA, LaPorte Snowmobile club and a big supporter of the Placer and Yuba Sutter county fairs.



He is survived by his mother Irene Dutton and Richard Dutton of Yuba City; his brother Gary Haughey of Grimes, Jim Dutton (Mary), Candace Price, Cindy Mendez and families.



Burt is also survived by the love of his life, best friend and business partner of 31 years, Rena Scheiber of Wheatland.



A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Bishop's Pumpkin Farm, 1415 Pumpkin Lane, Wheatland, at 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm. A reception on the picnic grounds to follow. Please dress casual for Burt, that would be his wishes!



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Burt Haughey Ag Aviation Scholarship Fund at Bank of Feather River, Yuba City.

