Burton Harold Lauppe passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 95.
He was born on March 17, 1925, in Sacramento, CA, to Bus and Velma Lauppe. He attended schools in Sacramento and graduated from Grant High School. He joined the Navy in 1943, serving on an LST as a signalman, during WW II.
Upon returning home, Burton joined his dad on the family farm and in 1951 he married the love of his life, Kathryn Louise Hart. They celebrated 62 years of marriage before her death in 2014. They had 3 children: Alan, Joan, and Warren.
Burton was involved in several community organizations. He was a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge (past master and Hiram Award recipient), a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Shriners, and Rainbow Girls Dad.
Burton also served on the Sutter County Planning Commission, was a trustee of Fairview Community Christian Church, Board Member of the Rice Growers Association, and a member of the CA Sugar Beet Growers Association.
In his later years, he and Kathryn loved to travel in their motorhome, visiting just about every state n the USA.
Burton is preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn; and his daughter, Joan Johnson.
He is survived by his sons, Alan (Deborah) and Warren (Cynthia); his son-in-law, Doug Johnson; 8 grandchildren: Brice (Leslie), Brad (Cory), Melissa (Jim) Thoming, Brett (Julie), Adam (Katie), Patrick, Jennifer (Ross) Hammarin, and Sheralyn Johnson; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID restrictions a private service was held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Fairview Community Christian Church, 1991 Pacific Ave., Trowbridge, CA 95659 or Shriners Hospital for Children
, Development Office – Memorials, Northern California, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817.