

Burwell Leigh Ullrey, 78, of Yuba City, CA, passed away July 4, 2019. A resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 77 years, he was born June 23, 1941 in Stockton, CA.



Burwell was co-owner of Ullrey Memorial Chapel and a former school teacher at King Avenue and Gray Avenue School.



Burwell belonged to Enterprise Lodge No. 70 F&AM of Yuba City, Scottish Rite Bodies of Sacramento, Ben Ali Temple of Shrine of Sacramento, Central Sacramento Valley Shrine Club - Past President, California Funeral Directors Association - Past State President, Twin Cities Rod & Gun Club, NRA, Ducks Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation, Yuba City Lions Club - Past President and Marysville Elks Lodge. His main hobbies were hunting, fishing and golfing.



He was preceded in death by his parents Burwell and Loretta Ullrey and sister and brother-in-law Gay and Stuart Savage.



He is survived by his daughter Andrea Ullrey (Eric Henrikson); son and daughter-in-law Damon and Patti Ullrey; grandchildren, Lukas Clover, Stephanie Rollins, Garrett Ullrey and Austin Garza; great-grandchildren, Max Rollins and Aria Ullrey and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Yuba City First United Methodist Church, 3101 Colusa Hwy., Yuba City. Visitation will be at the Ullrey Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Private burial will be at the Sutter Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made in Burwell's name to the , 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817-2215.



www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat from July 7 to July 9, 2019