Calvert Tolman Lee
Calvert Tolman Lee, Sr, 86, passed away July 26, 2020. Mr. Lee was a longtime resident of Olivehurst, CA. He was born on March 6, 1934, in Salmon, Idaho to the late Wilbur Lee and Deane Shepard.

He attended Live Oak High School before joining the US Navy. Mr. Lee was a Korean War veteran and served on the Destroyer Tender, USS Southerland. He retired from the Marysville Post Office after nearly 40 years.

Mr. Lee is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jan Lee; their son, Calvert T. Lee Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Hannah Dolla (Ryan) Caldwell.

Mr. Lee is survived by his daughters, Linda (Lee) McAdams of Stafford, VA, Peggy (Lee) Caldwell (Twigg) of Gridley, CA; and his son, David Lee of Olivehurst, CA. Mr. Lee also leaves behind a brother, Elton Lee of Gridley, CA; and a sister, Ramah Jean Lee of Omak, WA. He had four grandchildren, Tracy Dillard (Rory), Ryan Caldwell (Stephanie), Jason Stanhope and Brandon Caldwell; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Arrangements are under the direction of Scheer Memorial Chapel. No services are planned.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scheer Memorial Chapel
2410 Foothill Boulevard
Oroville, CA 95966
(530) 533-5255
