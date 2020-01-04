|
Carissa Ella Kile, 20 years old, left this life on December 19, 2019. Full of love, kindness and good intentions, her heart was always for her family.
She experienced much during her short life; from sports, dance and music to travel. Carissa knew a world of vast opportunity, yet she was lost before she was able to choose a path which served her greatest good.
Carissa attended Franklin Elementary and graduated Sutter Union High School, class of 2017. She played soccer and volleyball, both local and competitively.
She had a passion for organization, home decor and creating items through crafting. She enjoyed many family trips, visiting Oahu, Kauai, South Dakota, New York City, Virginia, Las Vegas, Washington DC, Australia, and possibly her favorite destination, Disneyland.
Each spring she enjoyed a mother/daughter trip which often resulted in spending time on a sandy beach with her toes in the ocean somewhere along the California coastline.
Each season brought new opportunities with her Papi, Patrick Sr. She was able to experience duck hunting and learned how to clean birds, ride quads, boating basics, striper fishing and country living. She was Kiki to her nephew, Brady, who had her heart from the first time she held him.
Carissa is survived by parents, Jan and Patrick Rockwell Sr.; brothers, Pat Jr., Devin, and Cody; and nephew, Brady; father, Benny, (Barbara) Kile; brothers, Brayden and Bryce; grandmother, Joann Nixon; uncle and aunt, Jay and Dolly Nixon; her family in Idaho: Grandparents, Jim and Janae Kile; aunts, Janice Kile and Michelle Guinard; cousins, Michael, Teresa, Trevor, Sierra and Sam.
She is preceded in death by grandfather, Robert Nixon; and sister, Helana Bentley-Kile.
She will be forever loved more than all the stars in the sky and all the sand on the beaches.
A remembrance with family and friends will be held in the spring.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020