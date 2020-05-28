Carl Duggins
1967 - 2020
Carl Duggins, age 53, died en route to Rideout Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 15, 2020, after suffering injuries in an ATV accident near his property in Forbestown.

Carl was born March 15, 1967, in Yuba City, California, to Clifford and Charlotte Duggins. He attended Lindhurst High School for a while and graduated from Yuba City High School in 1985. Carl had worked for the last 25 years as an industrial mechanic.

Carl loved firearms, the outdoors, hunting, boating, working on old cars and spending time with his family and friends.

Carl Duggins left behind a fiancée, Regina Gomes, which he planned to marry this month prior to the government's COVID-19 response.
Survivors include his parents, Clifford and Charlotte Duggins; sisters, Julie Lende and Kimberly Perez; brother, Clifford Duggins II; children, Cody and Cameron Duggins; step-children, Kyle Kent and Brittany Mitchell; grandchildren, Anyiah and Anthony Barrera; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial and celebration of Carl's life will be held at 1PM, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Gray Avenue Christian Church at 1524 Gray Ave., in Yuba City. The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to a gofundme account established in his name to help pay for final expenses.
Published in Appeal Democrat from May 28 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Gray Avenue Christian Church
