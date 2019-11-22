Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Twin Cities
715 Shasta
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-4360
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Peoria Cemetery
Browns Valley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Reusser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl H. Reusser


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl H. Reusser Obituary

Carl was born September 24, 1951 in Yuba City. He passed away November 15, 2019 at Rideout Hospital at the age of 68 from complications of lung cancer.

He was a lifelong resident of Loma Rica - Olive Hill Ranch. He grew up helping his dad operate their family dairy and olive ranch. He retired after 50 years of local farming and truck driving.

He was preceded in death by his father Henry Reusser.

Carl is survived by his wife of 39 years, Karen, his son Henry, daughter Stephanie and grandsons Ty and Gunner.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Peoria Cemetery in Browns Valley. A lunch gathering will follow at Loma Rica Community Church.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -