|
|
Carl was born September 24, 1951 in Yuba City. He passed away November 15, 2019 at Rideout Hospital at the age of 68 from complications of lung cancer.
He was a lifelong resident of Loma Rica - Olive Hill Ranch. He grew up helping his dad operate their family dairy and olive ranch. He retired after 50 years of local farming and truck driving.
He was preceded in death by his father Henry Reusser.
Carl is survived by his wife of 39 years, Karen, his son Henry, daughter Stephanie and grandsons Ty and Gunner.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Peoria Cemetery in Browns Valley. A lunch gathering will follow at Loma Rica Community Church.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 22, 2019