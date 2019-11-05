|
|
Carla Jeanne McGregor, 98, of Yuba City, CA, passed away October 28, 2019. She was born March 6, 1921, in Berkley, CA.
Carla was a homemaker and resident of the Yuba Sutter area for 40 years, and a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, Young Ladies Institute of St. Isidore and Legion of Mary of St. Isidore.
Carla is survived by her sons, Carl McGregor and Mike McGregor; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert McGregor and her son Bill McGregor.
A Celebration of Mass will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Burial will be at the Sutter Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019