Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carla McGregor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carla Jeanne McGregor


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carla Jeanne McGregor Obituary

Carla Jeanne McGregor, 98, of Yuba City, CA, passed away October 28, 2019. She was born March 6, 1921, in Berkley, CA.

Carla was a homemaker and resident of the Yuba Sutter area for 40 years, and a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, Young Ladies Institute of St. Isidore and Legion of Mary of St. Isidore.

Carla is survived by her sons, Carl McGregor and Mike McGregor; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert McGregor and her son Bill McGregor.

A Celebration of Mass will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Burial will be at the Sutter Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -