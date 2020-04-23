|
Carlos Oscanoa-Salazar, 57, of Yuba City, passed away on April 19, 2020. Born and raised in Peru, he was the son of Alejandro Oscanoa and Paula Salazar. While watching his father work on electronics he developed a passion for technology and a deep interest in learning, he became an excellent student. He graduated high school in 1980 and entered the National University of Engineering in Lima, and then on to the University of Daniel Alcides Carrion in Pasco where he graduated with a degree in Metallurgical and Materials Science Engineering. He worked as a Metallurgical Engineer overseeing the extraction of minerals and the production of steel, copper, gold and other metals. He later became a professor of engineering at several prestigious universities, sharing his knowledge with a younger generation.
Carlos was a patient and kind man who cared for his family and friends and inspired his students throughout his career. Wanting to further his education in technology he moved to Southern California in 2003. He then moved to Yuba City in 2008.
A very humble man he had a deep respect for everyone he met and was always willing to help anyone. He treasured life and embraced every moment with a smile on his face.
He is survived by his wife Melanie Oscanoa, 3 sisters, Gladys and Maribel Oscanoa of San Juan Capistrano, and Nelly Oscanoa of Lima, Peru a brother Hector Oscanoa of Lima, Peru and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Alejandro, his mother, Paula and his sister Herlinda Oscanoa.
Graveside services will be held at the Sutter Cemetery, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11:00 am. Private viewing through Holycross Memorial.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020