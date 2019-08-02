Home

Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 742-2473
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Sierra View Cemetery
Carmen Carlos Obituary

Carmen Carlos, 95, of Marysville, passed away July 28, 2019. Carmen and her husband Eddie were the owners of Casa Carlos restaurant for over 55 years. She was well known for her delicious recipes and outgoing spirit.

Carmen is preceded in death by her husband Edward. She was supported and loved by her five children: Ed Jr., Ric (Janeen), Barbara, Ron and Kelly (Augie); as well as her ten grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at Lipp and Sullivan Mortuary in Marysville, from 2-7pm on Monday, August 5, 2019, followed by a rosary at 7pm. Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11 am with a graveside service immediately following at Sierra View Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
