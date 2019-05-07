Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
The American Legion
5477 Feather River Blvd.
Olivehurst, CA
Carol Ann Johnson


Carol Ann Johnson Obituary

Carol Ann Johnson, of Marysville, CA, passed away April 30, 2019. She was born December 1, 1960 in Cortez, CO, to Floyd and Edna Patterson. She lived in the Yuba-Sutter area for 53 years and was a retired Auto Parts Delivery Driver.

She was more than just a good woman or good person, she was Miss Carol, Aunt Carol, Care Bear, Mama Carol. A beautiful soul who carried light in her smile and love in her bones. May she rest in peace.

Carol was the youngest of 11 children. She leaves behind a very large, loving family. She is survived by her daughters: Desiree (RaeRae) Varner, and Alexzandra (Allie) Johnson, and son Sherwood (Bubb) Johnson all from Yuba City; sisters: Ellen Pratt from Yuba City, Sue little from Texas, Melanie Phillips from Wheatland, Alma Rue, and Gloria Lawrence from Marysville; brothers: Jim Patterson from Sutter, and Ron Patterson from Colorado; and 5 grandchildren who will miss her dearly: Lilly 10, Rylee 8, Leila 5, Julian 2 and Niko 1.

She is preceded in death by her father Floyd Patterson; mother Edna Patterson; sister Priscilla Estes; and brothers, Randy and Floyd R. Patterson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The American Legion, 5477 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst, CA 95961, Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at 12:00 noon.
Published in Appeal Democrat on May 7, 2019
