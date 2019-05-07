

Carol Ann Johnson, of Marysville, CA, passed away April 30, 2019. She was born December 1, 1960 in Cortez, CO, to Floyd and Edna Patterson. She lived in the Yuba-Sutter area for 53 years and was a retired Auto Parts Delivery Driver.



She was more than just a good woman or good person, she was Miss Carol, Aunt Carol, Care Bear, Mama Carol. A beautiful soul who carried light in her smile and love in her bones. May she rest in peace.



Carol was the youngest of 11 children. She leaves behind a very large, loving family. She is survived by her daughters: Desiree (RaeRae) Varner, and Alexzandra (Allie) Johnson, and son Sherwood (Bubb) Johnson all from Yuba City; sisters: Ellen Pratt from Yuba City, Sue little from Texas, Melanie Phillips from Wheatland, Alma Rue, and Gloria Lawrence from Marysville; brothers: Jim Patterson from Sutter, and Ron Patterson from Colorado; and 5 grandchildren who will miss her dearly: Lilly 10, Rylee 8, Leila 5, Julian 2 and Niko 1.



She is preceded in death by her father Floyd Patterson; mother Edna Patterson; sister Priscilla Estes; and brothers, Randy and Floyd R. Patterson.



A Celebration of Life will be held at The American Legion, 5477 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst, CA 95961, Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Published in Appeal Democrat on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary