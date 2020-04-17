|
|
Carol (Rocksvold) Ellis, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 8, 2020. Born on December 13, 1948, to Alvin and Eileen Rocksvold, Carol was the third of nine children and was raised in Woodland, California. She attended Holy Rosary Academy in Woodland, and was a proud alumni of St. Francis High School in Sacramento.
Carol married Bill Ellis and made Yuba City her home in 1985. Carol and Bill were married for over 20 years and remained life-long friends with the Ellis' becoming Carol's extended family.
The loves of Carol's life were her grandchildren and children. She was our rock and the true matriarch of a close and tight-knit family.
Carol was the owner of Ellis Financial Services in Yuba City for nearly 30 years. She treasured her many clients who she also had the joy of calling her friends.
Carol is survived by Bill Ellis; her daughter, Gina Rowland; sons, Dave Rowland and Steve Rowland; grandchildren, Courtney, Zack, Kayla, Samantha, Joey, and Adam; and great-granddaughter, Kynlee. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Bernard Rocksvold (Woodland), Linda Rohloff (Appleton, WI), Peter Rocksvold (Eugene, OR), Carl Rocksvold (Woodland), Nick Rocksvold (Santa Paula, CA), Annette Wunder (Colorado Springs, CO), and Theresa Ely (Woodland).
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Leo Rocksvold.
Carol loved a great party and the family plans to host a celebration of life later this year.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2020