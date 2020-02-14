|
|
The Lord called for Carol Lee Egger on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was truly loved by all and was so very grateful for all that the Lord had given her with her family, friends, and opportunities. Carol was the 2nd daughter of Samuel Egger and Theo Magden Egger born on August 13, 1928 in McCall, Idaho.
Carol was the first and only wife of Wayne Raymond Leach, married on June 5, 1949, who predeceased her on November 28, 2011. Carol was the one and only mom to Daniel Raymond Leach (born 3/1/55) and Deborah Katherine Leach Hooker (born 12/30/57). Carol had three siblings that all predeceased her (Sammie Kay Egger, Ilene Egger Mount, and Michael Barber).
She is survived by son Daniel Leach of Boise, ID, granddaughter Jessica Leach of Hayfork, 3 great-grandchildren, and daughter and son-in-law Deborah Hooker and Dean Hooker of Mesquite, Nevada; and several great nieces and nephews.
After marrying Wayne in 1949, they made several moves in which she supported his career goals while serving in the USAF and attending University of Idaho, Moscow. After moving to California, they adopted Dan and Deb and settled in Yuba City to continue with educational careers and to raise our family. Carol went back to college, attending Chico State, and earned her BS in 1969. She loved teaching and her "kids", with 3rd to 5th graders being her sweet spot. She was an avid gardener in her day and loved to bake, can and sew, a true pioneer woman. Her sweet rolls and strawberry-rhubarb pie were heavenly.
Wayne and Carol retired in 1983 and spent many years traveling the US and world (Australia, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Bahamas, Hawaii, Haiti, Scandinavia, UK, Amsterdam, Paris, and Turkey) relocating to Boise, Idaho and summering in Cascade, Idaho. Carol recently relocated to Mesquite, Nevada to spend more time with her daughter. You are and were loved and cherished mom.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation on her behalf to St. Jude, Shriners, ASPCA or a .
Viewing and interment will be from 10:00 am to 11:30 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Cloverdale Memorial Park, 1200 North Cloverdale Road, Boise, ID 83713.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020