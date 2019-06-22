|
Carol Martin Empey passed away on June 8, 2019 after her ten year battle with Alzheimer disease. She was born in Nogales, Arizona in 1929 and grew up in Portland, Oregon. She taught kindergarten in Oregon and California for 27 years, most recently in Yuba City.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years and three sons.
Carol was an avid quilter after her retirement in 1993 and belonged to the Valley Quilt Guild. She volunteered for over 15 years at the American Cancer Society's Discovery shop. She belonged to AAUW, as well as several other charitable organizations.
Remembrance may be sent to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
Memorial service will be held at St. Andrew on June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Appeal Democrat on June 22, 2019