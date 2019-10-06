|
Carole, age 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20th, 2019, in Reno, NV. Carole was born in July 1947, in San Francisco, CA. Carole was raised in Yuba City, CA, and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Marysville, CA, in 1965.
In 1977, Carole moved to Reno, NV, with her two sons, Charles and Michael. As a single mother, Carole worked full time at Harrah's Reno for over 30 years, put herself through college, and raised her two sons. Carole loved gardening and maintained the most beautiful garden one can imagine.
Carole is preceded in death by her mother, June Albrecht; father, Raymond G. Albrecht Sr.
Carole is survived by her husband, Stan Smith; her two sons, Charles de St. Maurice III and Michael de St. Maurice; daughter-in-law, Michelle de St. Maurice, grandsons, Charles de St. Maurice IV and Ryan Robinson, great-granddaughters, Stacy and Emileigh de St. Maurice; daughter-in-law, Cathy Hemphill, grandson, Stephen Kelley; cousin, Ann Hitchcock Palmer; and lifelong friend Johannette Dozier.
A private ceremony will be held at a future date.
