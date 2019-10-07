Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
Carolyn Dean Hawkins


1934 - 2019
Carolyn Dean Hawkins Obituary

Carolyn Dean Hawkins, 85, passed away September 23, 2019.

Carolyn was born September 20, 1934. She grew up in the Yuba Sutter area and graduated from Marysville High School. She worked as a secretary at Marysville City Hall and the Yuba City Fire Department.

She married and had two sons, Rick and Roger Raper. Later in life she married Bill Hawkins and they were blessed with 12 years of marriage. She was a long time member of Grace Baptist Church in Yuba City.

She is survived by husband, Bill Hawkins; son, Roger Raper; grandchildren, Bobby Raper, Jeremy Raper, Joey Raper, Rickey Raper, Beth Ann Scott; and 3 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, 10:00 am, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel in Yuba City.
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 7, 2019
