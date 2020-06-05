

Carroll B. Pitman born June 29, 1929, passed away May 25, 2020, at the age of 90. He served in the US Navy for 10 years and USAF for 14 years. In his 24 years of combined service he was a veteran of both Korea and Vietnam.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Pitman; sons, Michael Pitman, John Pitman, and Dennis Pitman; daughters, Carol Norton, and Susan Pitman.



He is survived by his daughter, Jan Hansen of San Antonio, TX; sons, David Pitman of Yuba City, and Bruce Pitman of Marysville; sister, Sarah Pitman of Yuba City; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store