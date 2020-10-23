1/1
Carroll W. Goode
1936 - 2020
December 30, 1936 - October 20, 2020

Carroll W. Goode passed in peace at the age of 83. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sue and son, Mark. Loving father of sons, Gerald Goode (Becky), Donald Goode (Gloria), and Scott Goode (Lynne). He leaves behind several grand and great-grandchildren.

He worked as a carpenter and plumber for most of his life. Remembered by friends and family as an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, and camping. Many adventures and misadventures were had.

He is respected for over 30 years of community service as a volunteer fireman for the Linda Fire Department. He is also known as Mr. fix it. He could fix anything and was often called by neighbors for help with home repairs. MacGyver would be jealous.

A special thank you to his neighbor Maria Herrejon and her family who were constantly by his side and helped him in his later years.

Memorial: Saturday, October 24, 2020, 10 AM - 2 PM, at residence 1967 Birch Ct., Marysville, CA 95901.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
