Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Wheatland Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
The Silver Dollar
Cary W. Hopking Jr.

Cary W. Hopking Jr. Obituary

Cary W. Hopking, Jr., 52, a lifelong Yuba-Sutter resident, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

Cary attended Marysville High School and made his career as a refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic for over 20 years. He was a proud member of the Local Union #228 Plumbers, Pipefitters, HVAC, and Welders. He enjoyed his career and being part of the Compass Refrigeration family. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He could often be found in the Wheatland crowd supporting his son's sports teams.

Cary is survived by his loving children: son, Jackson Hopking and daughter Payton Hopking, his mother Joy Hopking, father Cary Hopking, Sr. [Debbie], and grandmother Alice Boyd.

A graveside service will be held at the Wheatland Cemetery on Sunday, July, 28, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life at The Silver Dollar at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cary's name to the .
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from July 26 to July 27, 2019
