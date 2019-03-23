

In loving memory of Cass Kowaleski born June 7, 1927, the son of Walter and Florence Kowalewski, passed away March 15, 2019, at the age of 91.



He is survived by his wife of 69 years Alice V. Kowaleski; daughter Lorraine M. Kowaleski; sons, Carl V.(Paula), John V.(Erin) and Walter V.; and grandchildren, Merritt and William.



Cass and his family moved from Glenview, IL, to San Jose in 1971 when he was offered a position as Quality Assurance Manager with Cartridge Television a subsidiary of AVCO, one of the first companies to design and build consumer VCR's. Like many first gen companies it failed and Cass moved on working for Caelus Disk Drives and finishing his career at Racal/Vadic the first company to design and build a 300 bit modem.



Cass' dream was to own a ranch. He purchased land in 1970 out in Dobbins, CA, and spent many weekends there building a cabin, planting a small orchard, raising twelve head of cattle, growing wine grapes, and getting to know and appreciate his good neighbors.



He retired in 1987 and lived full time in Dobbins until 1995 when his eyes began to fail him. Cass and Alice moved to Montara and enjoyed many years on the beautiful San Mateo coast, but still came back frequently to Dobbins, renting out their cabin and pasture and staying tied to the land which he loved.



Cass' final resting place and private service will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Dobbins California in June.



Memorial celebration to be held June 29, 2019 in Half Moon Bay.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Arc of California: thearcca.org in memory of Cass.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary