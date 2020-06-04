

Former Yuba City resident, Catalina Manalansan Dalager, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, in National City, California, after a long bout with Kidney Disease and Vascular Dementia. She was 86 years old.



Catalina was born March 10, 1934, in Cabiao, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, to Benjamina Mariano and Benigno Manalansan. As a teen, legend has it she won First Place at the "Tawag ng Tanghalan", a popular talent show, by singing "Besame Mucho", a song she heard on the radio during the Japanese occupation of the Philippine Islands during World War II.



After the war, Catalina's first marriage to Benjamin dela Paz brought her to Mandaluyong, Metro Manila. They had four children together, Nestor, Florentino, Belinda and Thelma. With very little work available in the Philippines, she secured a student visa to the United States and attended Marinello School of Beauty in San Francisco.



Upon her return to the Philippines in the late 1960s, she met her soul mate, Neil Dalager, a Lieutenant in the US Navy, deployed to the South China Sea during the Vietnam War. They wed in 1969 in Reno, Nevada.



Catalina and Neil had one son together, Michael, and she became a naturalized U.S. Citizen in November of 1980, while a resident of the State of Hawaii. During Neil's assignment to Naval Training Center San Diego, Catalina purchased and operated Vogue Beauty Salon in Mission Hills, an upscale neighborhood overlooking Old Town.



In the mid 1980s, they relocated to Yuba City, where they resided through 2003. Evening walks along the levees of the Feather River were always a favorite pastime, as was the weekly family dinner at Chinese Garden Restaurant on Gray Avenue. In their "golden" years, Catalina and Neil lived in Lawton, Oklahoma, and San Diego, depending on the season.



A fiercely independent woman, Catalina was admired and beloved wherever she went. People gravitated to her smile, warmth and generosity. Years of poverty and struggle made her determined and hard-nosed throughout her courageous life. She gave each day her absolute best! Catalina's love lives on in those who continue her legacy.



Catalina is survived by brothers, Ruperto, Ramon, Rico, Eduardo, Melchor and Tanzing; sisters, Remedios, Aurora, Zeneida and Shirley; daughters, Belinda and Thelma; son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Jessica; grandson, Junjun and granddaughters, Liza, Katrina and Monique.



An Interment Ceremony with Military Honors for Neil and Catalina will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park in San Diego on June 9, 2020.

