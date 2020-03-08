Home

Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Sutter Cemetery
Sutter, CA
Catherine Frumkin

Catherine Frumkin, 75, of Yuba City, CA, passed away February 21, 2020.

She was a volunteer at the Red Bluff Womens Shelter, and a member of the Soroptomist Club in Red Bluff and San Ramon, as well as the past president of the San Ramon Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Debi Kinney and grandson, Parker Kinney.

Graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 3 pm, at Sutter Cemetery, Sutter, CA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020
