Catherine Leona "Kay" Gulbronson

Catherine "Kay" Leona Gulbronson, 89, entered the embrace of our heavenly father surrounded by the love and warmth of her family on December 4, 2019.

Kay was a devout woman of faith as a parishioner at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Her legacy of love, kindness and caring will live on through her family.

Kay was born to Frank and Hedwig Hueller in Racine, Wisconsin. Kay is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Warren Gulbronson; her five children, Karen (Alan) Kirby, Thomas (Hitomi) Gulbronson, Mark (Heidi) Gulbronson, Mary (Jeff) Perry, and James Gulbronson; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

The family will be holding a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Isidore Catholic School.
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
