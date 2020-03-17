|
|
Cathryn Raper, 88, of Yuba City, passed away March 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
"Cathy", was born December 24, 1931, in Elmo, Arkansas, to Tom and Cleo Smothermon and moved to Yuba City in 1946. She graduated from Yuba City High School and married the love of her life, Harland, October 12, 1948. They were married for 65 years before his passing in 2014.
In 1955, they moved to Meridian, California, where they resided for 35 years before moving back to Yuba City. In 1961, Cathy went to work for Meridian Meat Company where she worked for many years and made some long lasting friendships.
Cathy, enjoyed bowling, ceramics and shopping in her younger years. In the more recent years Cathy enjoyed attending Sunday services and spending time with her fellow church members.
What brought her the most joy in life was spending time with her family. She was beyond proud of watching her granddaughters grow from little girls into the women that they are today and watching her great grandson become a young man.
Cathy is survived by her daughter, Teresa Correll and husband, Leland; granddaughter, Jami Castillo and husband, Derek; granddaughter, Lori Correll; and great-grandson, Tanner Castillo. She is also survived by her sisters, Betty Houser of Kerman, CA, Sue Nix and husband Travis of Olivehurst, CA; and brother-in-law Chuck Raper and wife Shirley of Paris, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Florene Wright and Doris Vega; and brother, Jerry Smothermon.
Services will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 2:00 at Sutter Cemetery. In Cathy's memory her family suggests supporting Sutter Health Hospice, 400 Plumas St., #115, Yuba City, CA, 95991.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020