Cathy Lynn Greenwell, passed away in Yuba City, CA, on October 6th, 2020, after an extended illness.

Cathy is survived by her mother, Betty of Yuba City, CA; brother, Kevin ofYuba City; aunt and uncle, Kathy and Van Greenwell of Paul, ID; many cousins in AZ, CA and ID, and her faithful companion, K.D., her German Shepherd.

She is preceded in death by her grandma, Gladys of ID; and her father, Burt Greenwell of Yuba City, CA.

Cathy was born on January 9, 1953, in Denver, CO to Burt Greenwell and Betty Campbell Greenwell. She lived in various states including WA, MT, ID and NV, which led her to the Yuba Sutter area.

After moving to CA, Cathy began working as a radiology technician for Fremont-Rideout hospitals for many years before being employed at Dignity Health Sacramento.

She was a horse enthusiast and competed in cutting horse competitions receiving awards for displaying her skills at Cow Palace San Francisco, Reno, NV, as well as other locations.

At this time, no services are planned. Interment will take place at Sutter Cemetery Chapel at a later date.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.
