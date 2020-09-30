Charan Kaur Dosanjh, or fondly known by those who loved her as Bibi ji, was born in Bilga, Punjab, India on June 1, 1929, and passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020, at the age of 91.As a Sutter County resident for 34 years, she was blessed to have a large and loving family and community. She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and incredible strength. As the matriarch of the family, she was the anchor who held the family together through generations.She had a love for life and always greeted everyone with joy. Her smile was infectious and her presence lit up any room. She was always giving in nature, and her compassion knew no bounds. In her 91 years, she endured many hardships.At the age of 54, she was widowed when her loving husband, Gurnam Singh Dosanjh, passed away leaving her to raise eight children. But fate would test her again when later in life she lost two of her youngest sons: Jit and Ravinder Singh Dosanjh. She showed her inner strength and provided the willpower for the entire family to endure these tragedies. Putting her own pain aside, she stood as the pillar for the family providing for her four grandchildren to whom she served as a link to their late fathers.Bibi ji had a passion for life and was grace and beauty personified. She loved the traditional dance and music of Punjab - at get-togethers she was always the one leading the boliyan and partaking in the giddha. She also loved her traditional outfits and always wanted to be the best dressed lady in the house.She was loving and caring, and her memory was unparalleled. She was the family's memory bank and she could retrieve memories and relive moments as if they had just happened. She was the link for the present to the past.Bibi ji is survived by her two sons, Surjit Dosanjh (Kirpal) and Rashpal Dosanjh (Amarjit); her beloved daughters-in-law; Gurmeet and Satwinder Dosanjh; and her four daughters, Kulwinder Sadhra (Gurcharan), Hardeep Takhar (Gurpal), Baljit Kaur, and Sarbjit Purewal (Gurcharan). She is also survived by her 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.Services will be held at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, October 1st, 2020, at 11:00 am. Following this, the Bhog and Antim Ardas will be held at Sri Guru Nanak Sikh Temple on Bogue Rd, Yuba City.Share online condolences at