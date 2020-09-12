

Charlene Price of Marysville, CA, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020. She was born in Prague, OK, on September 25, 1934.



Charlene worked as a cook/manager at Linda School for 22 years.



She is survived by sons, Wesley (Patti) and Les (Elaine); daughters, Mary (Rick) Eirvin, Sherri (Jim) Baker, and Terri (Jerry) Coupe; 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Charlene is preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Price; granddaughter, Brandi Eirvin; and daughter-in-law, Gail Buttacavoli Price.



Graveside service will held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 10:00 am at Sutter Cemetery.

