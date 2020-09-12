1/1
Charlene Price
Charlene Price of Marysville, CA, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020. She was born in Prague, OK, on September 25, 1934.

Charlene worked as a cook/manager at Linda School for 22 years.

She is survived by sons, Wesley (Patti) and Les (Elaine); daughters, Mary (Rick) Eirvin, Sherri (Jim) Baker, and Terri (Jerry) Coupe; 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Charlene is preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Price; granddaughter, Brandi Eirvin; and daughter-in-law, Gail Buttacavoli Price.

Graveside service will held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 10:00 am at Sutter Cemetery.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sutter Cemetery
