

Charlene Rae Hubbard, resident of Marysville and Loma Rica, CA for over 60 years, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at age 91.



Charlene was born on February 18, 1929, in Centralia, WA, to John and Faye Stout. On August 13, 1949, she married Rovell Hubbard and they raised one daughter, Vicki, and three sons, Robert, Richard, and Roger "Dean" in Loma Rica, CA.



Charlene was a member of the Crossroads Community Church in Yuba City. She had a passion for gardening, enjoyed playing cards, and loved spending time with family.



Charlene is preceded in death by her husband, Rovell; and grandson, Craig.



Charlene will be deeply missed by her four children, 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, along with her family, friends, and neighbors.



Graveside services will be held at 9:00am on November 23, 2020, at Peoria Cemetery, Browns Valley, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store