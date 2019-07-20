Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yuba City LDS Stake Center
1470 Butte House Rd
Yuba City, CA 95991
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
1470 Butte House Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Cook


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Cook Obituary

Charles F. Cook Jr., of Yuba City, born July 20, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, passed away on July 14, 2019, just before his 88th birthday, at Rideout Hospital.

Charles "Chuck" was a proud Veteran and served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a Welder by trade, working for Aerojet General for several years. He was so proud of the fact that he contributed to sending the Astronauts into space. He also worked at Yuba City Steel.

Charles loved all the sports teams from Chicago; Bulls, Bears, Cubs and White Sox. He was also a member of the Shriners/Masons and a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Candice.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Loretta; daughters: Cindy, Charli and Cheri; son, Chuck (Cretia); 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 11:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1470 Butte House Road, YC, with a potluck to follow.
Published in Appeal Democrat from July 20 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.