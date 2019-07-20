

Charles F. Cook Jr., of Yuba City, born July 20, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, passed away on July 14, 2019, just before his 88th birthday, at Rideout Hospital.



Charles "Chuck" was a proud Veteran and served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a Welder by trade, working for Aerojet General for several years. He was so proud of the fact that he contributed to sending the Astronauts into space. He also worked at Yuba City Steel.



Charles loved all the sports teams from Chicago; Bulls, Bears, Cubs and White Sox. He was also a member of the Shriners/Masons and a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



He is preceded in death by his daughter Candice.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Loretta; daughters: Cindy, Charli and Cheri; son, Chuck (Cretia); 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.



A Memorial will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 11:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1470 Butte House Road, YC, with a potluck to follow. Published in Appeal Democrat from July 20 to July 22, 2019