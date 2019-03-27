

Charles Daniel (Chuckie) Harding Jr. was born on December 16, 1980 in Port Hueneme, California to parents Judy Hyde and Charles Harding Sr. After living each day to its fullest, he sadly passed away at home in Rio Linda, California on March 8, 2019.



He will forever be loved by his wife (Tiffany), their two children (Nevaeh and Logan), an older son (Brodie), his mother (Judy), his stepfather (Jeff), his grandma (Rose), his siblings (Harold, Travis, Cindy, Ed, Wayne and Ryan), in addition to their spouses and children. Charlie will forever be remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, dearly loved childhood friends and his father (Charles). He made many friends and acquaintances over the years through many different channels of life that will also miss him dearly.



As we celebrate Charlie's life on Saturday, April 6, 2019 beginning at 12 p.m., gathered together at Rio Linda Community United Methodist Church, 6800 6th Street, Rio Linda, California 95673; we pray that he has finally found peace.