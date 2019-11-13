|
12/08/1934 – 11/06/2019
Charles Pearson passed away November 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Charles lived a wonderful life marked by his love of family and friends; his passion for farming and ranching; and running his successful real estate brokerage for 35 years in Colusa County with his wife, Gwen.
Charles was born in Maxwell on December 8, 1934. He was the youngest of five boys, to Lemuel and Viola Pearson.
Charles lived on the farm he was born on in Maxwell his entire life and farming and ranching was his passion for 70 years. He enjoyed working cattle, horseback riding, antique cars, and spending time with his family and friends. Later on in his life, he enjoyed reading the daily newspaper in his recliner with his dog. Charles and his wife, Gwen, also gave their children and grandchildren experiences of a lifetime taking them on trips around the world.
Charles will forever be remembered in his family's heart as a happy man who always found a way to bring a smile to your face or make you laugh. He enjoyed country music and dancing, a love that lives on in the Pearson family.
Charles was a man of the community and was involved in many clubs and activities. In his early days, Charles was a Boy Scout Leader and a 4-H Leader. He then went on to become involved in the Maxwell Rodeo as Chairman in 1953 and Grand Marshall in 2002. He was the announcer for the Maxwell Parade for many years. Charles was also a member of the Colusa County Mounted Sheriff's Posse, Colusa Rotary, Williams Kiwanis Club, California Farm Bureau, California Board of Realtors, and a member of the Maxwell Baptist Church.
Charles's presence will be deeply missed by Gwen, his wife of 64 years. He also leaves behind a legacy of 3 children, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Children: Charles "Jake" (Cynthia) Pearson of Maxwell; Elaine Pearson of Healdsburg; Lemuel (Lisa) Pearson of Maxwell.
Grandchildren: Lindsey (Matt) Garrison; Hillary (Dustin) Smith; Charley (Alex) Wolosz; Jake (Brittney) Pearson; Kayleigh (Elliot) Harris; Michela Pearson; Leanne (Everett) Mord; Lemuel (Johanna) Pearson; Logan (Jillian) Pearson; Leah Pearson; Lance Pearson.
Great-grandchildren: Kimmi, Tyler, Andy, Dylan, Kamryn, Colton, Bryce, Ellie, Ethan and Josie.
A celebration of Charles's life will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11AM at the Maxwell Baptist Church, 177 North California Street, Maxwell. The burial will be immediately after at the Maxwell Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the ranch of Lem and Lisa Pearson at 3936 Danley Rd, Maxwell.
The family would like to extend their gratitude towards the "angels" at the Gardens Alzheimer's Care facility in Yuba City for the friendship, love and support they extended to "grandpa".
Memorial contributions may be made in Charles Pearson's name to: Maxwell Baptist Church, P.O. Box 487, Maxwell, CA 95955; Maxwell High School Rodeo, P.O. Box 788, Maxwell, CA 95955.
Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410 www.mcnarymoorefuneralservice.com.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019