Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Dixon, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Butch" Fleming

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles "Butch" Fleming Obituary

Charles "Butch" Fleming rode into our lives on April 2, 1948. He rode out of our lives and received his angel wings on March 14, 2019.

He served proudly in the Army and had a love for fishing, hunting and riding his motorcycle. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He was a loving father to Steven Luke Fleming and Donna Fleming Bunton. He was a loving grandfather to, Haliegh, Jeremiah, Amanda, Ryan, and Ami; and 3 great-granddaughters; and survived by brother Benny Caldwell; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Deedee; his mother and father; sisters; and brother.

Visitation will be held at Holycross Memorial and Crematory, 486 Bridge St., Yuba City, Monday, March 25th, 2019, from 4pm to 7pm.

A full Military Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019, at 1pm at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA 95620.

A memorial potluck service will be held on March 30, 2019, at 1:30pm at the American Legion Hall. 5477 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst. Bring your favorite food, show some love and share your stories with the family.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now