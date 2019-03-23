

Charles "Butch" Fleming rode into our lives on April 2, 1948. He rode out of our lives and received his angel wings on March 14, 2019.



He served proudly in the Army and had a love for fishing, hunting and riding his motorcycle. He will be missed by all who knew him.



He was a loving father to Steven Luke Fleming and Donna Fleming Bunton. He was a loving grandfather to, Haliegh, Jeremiah, Amanda, Ryan, and Ami; and 3 great-granddaughters; and survived by brother Benny Caldwell; and several nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his daughter Deedee; his mother and father; sisters; and brother.



Visitation will be held at Holycross Memorial and Crematory, 486 Bridge St., Yuba City, Monday, March 25th, 2019, from 4pm to 7pm.



A full Military Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019, at 1pm at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA 95620.



A memorial potluck service will be held on March 30, 2019, at 1:30pm at the American Legion Hall. 5477 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst. Bring your favorite food, show some love and share your stories with the family.

